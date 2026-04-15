READER LETTER | New history curriculum a must

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SA should have had a new history curriculum 30 years ago. The knowledge of one’s history is very important for development. It goes without saying, the agents of colonial history in SA will be hostile towards a new curriculum proposal because they simply want authentic African history to remain entombed forever.

The history of Africa did not begin with the arrival of whites. Great black scholars such as Cheikh Anta Diop of Senegal have written on precolonial black Africa. Dr Walter Rodney of Guyana penned How Europe Underdeveloped Africa, and he was assassinated.

Such books by black scholars should be translated into indigenous languages and prescribed for learning in Africa. What should be included in the new SA history curriculum besides the political struggle chapter is comprehensive astronomy by Africans, such as the Dogons of Mali, who brilliantly demonstrated a deeper understanding of space.

Also to be considered is the true history of South America’s indigenous peoples and of China’s ancient civilisation, which the colonists deliberately excluded from SA textbooks for years.

Students should read the history of ancient civilisations to understand the foundations of the modern world. – Jerry Tsie