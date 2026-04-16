READER LETTER | Malema must face the music

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The issue surrounding Julius Sello Malema’s sentencing is complex, but it offers an opportunity for us to reflect on the importance of constitutional democracy and the rule of law in SA.

As a democratic nation, our constitution is the bedrock of our society. It guarantees that everyone, regardless of their position, is subject to the law. This principle is fundamental to ensuring that our rights and freedoms are protected but also that there is accountability for actions that undermine the democratic framework.

The rule of law is a key principle of a functioning democracy. It dictates that laws apply equally to all individuals and institutions, irrespective of their political or social status. This ensures that no one is above the law, not even the most prominent leaders.

While I may not agree with every political position or action, it’s important to acknowledge that Malema, like any other individual, must face the legal consequences of actions deemed unlawful by the courts.

Constitutional democracy, as we know, means governance by the people, for the people, but also underpinned by respect for the rule of law and the separation of powers. Malema’s sentencing, whether one agrees with it or not, is a reminder that the judiciary must operate independently and impartially, free from political influence. – Thulani Dasa