READER LETTER | Speak up against US, Israel

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A boy stands at the site of an Israeli strike on a tent sheltering displaced people, in Nuseirat, central Gaza Strip March 9, 2026. REUTERS/Mahmoud Issa

It has been months since the “ceasefire” in Gaza was announced. It was supposed to halt Israel’s aggression and genocide against the Palestinian people. Yet, in the past few months, Israel has continued launching airstrikes while blocking necessary and life-saving aid from entering Gaza and escalating attacks in the West Bank.

Just last month, Israel’s cabinet approved a series of policies that would result in de facto annexation of the occupied West Bank as Israeli settlers invaded Gaza and planted trees to mark their first step towards building Jewish-only settlements on ethnically cleansed lands.

Israel’s continued genocide in Gaza further extends their brutal war of extermination against all forms of Palestinian life. There are more than 9,300 Palestinians in Israeli prisons, where they are starved, tortured and deprived of basic needs.

As we witness the simultaneous aggression against the Palestinian people, the bombing of Iran, and the invasion of Lebanon, we’re reminded that the US and Israel are the biggest threats to life in the Middle East.

It is our duty to speak up on US and Zionist imperialism.

If we remain steadfast in our convictions by boycotting products, writing to papers, organising marches and rallies, and writing to our government officials, we could dismantle the war machine by making the world pay attention to these atrocities. – Maqs Motala, Durban