READER LETTER | Let’s give Hill-Lewis a chance

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Geordin Hill-Lewis, the DA’s new leader, promises to be the leader this long-suffering country needs. While his first priority is to grow his party, he tells us he does not want the DA to remain a junior party.

He has not yet expressed an ambition to change government, to instal an effective government that works for all the people of SA.

SA has seen it all. First, colonialism and apartheid with all the oppression, dehumanising laws, slavery, extreme poverty and dispossession.

We all know what followed, when the downtrodden and oppressed felt enough was enough. But what came after the dawn of democracy, under black rule, is nothing the people of this country desired to see.

We’re going nowhere looking at our future through black and white blinkers. Let us all come together in our diversity and strive to work for the progress of the country we all love.

Hill-Lewis could be the solution for the myriad challenges facing our country. He can’t fail before he gets the chance. - Cometh Dube-Makholwa