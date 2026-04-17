READER LETTER | Mokgoatlheng can learn from Madlanga

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Let me start by saying I write this as a layman who has never studied law or has any formal training in law. However, I am shocked and embarrassed by what I witness daily in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.

I’m particularly shocked by the behaviour of the presiding judge. Justice Ratha Mokgoatlheng is impatient, intolerant, irritable, partial and highly condescending to the defence team. In short, Mokgoatlheng’s behaviour can be deemed as unprofessional.

I have lost count of how many times he has used the word “yeses”, an informal swear word used when we are frustrated or simply irritated by not having our way.

He is also quick to remind everyone that he is the most senior black judge, even though his behaviour suggests the opposite.

He can learn a lot from judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga on how to treat colleagues with dignity and respect, even when you don’t agree with them in their speech or manners. – Zakes, Boksburg