READER LETTER | Cut govt travel spend

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President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the keynote address at the opening of News24’s On the Record Summit held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), Western Cape Province. The On the Record summit follows a nine-month research project undertaken by News24 and the Africa Centre to consult around 60 influential South Africans across academia, business and civil society on tangible solutions that could be implemented to create five million jobs in the next decade. The summit brings together South African business people, civil society representatives, civil servants, trade union leaders, key international stakeholders and political leaders. 19/03/2026

ActionSA reported this year that GNU ministers and their deputies have spent about R450m on international travel and accommodation within their first 18 months.

That points to our government being a globetrotting government. How can the president and his ministers spend so much on international travel while thousands of children are dying of starvation in the land of plenty?

Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa travelled to Spain for bilateral talks with the European state. However, he had to travel with the minister of international relations and cooperation, Ronald Lamola, and the minister of trade, industry and competition, Parks Tau.

And that is not all, because these ministers brought along their support staff.

Noticeably, the three ministers plus the president, are ANC politicians. This party is more concerned about its international image than the suffering masses, that’s why they have turned SA into a nanny for the whole world.

SA is probably the only country in the world where undocumented migrants are being pampered with services paid for by taxpayers’ money. − Bushy Green, Kagiso.