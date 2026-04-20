Letters

READER LETTER | Pastor taught Zille the truth

Reader Letter

Reader Letter

April 12, 2026.Democratic Alliance (DA) outgoing Federal Chairperson Council Helen Zille during the Federal Congress 2026 held at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand Johannesburg. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day (Freddy Mavunda)

Pastor Nigel Branken has emerged as a bold voice in a climate where many chose silence, confronting arch denialist Helen Zille with unflinching clarity on what he perceives as the DA’s moral inconsistency on issues of genocide.

His stance has resonated with those disillusioned by selective outrage and perceived double standards, elevating him, in the eyes of supporters, to a symbol of principled resistance. By choosing a dangerous truth over a comfortable lie, the reverend stands out as a beacon of integrity and the personality of the year.

This immoral behaviour ensures that deadly grave crimes against humanity are relegated to footnotes before they even end. The cost of silence will be paid in shattered nations and the radioactive dust of a world that chose comfort over its own soul.

Silence is not neutral. In the face of genocide, silence is a logistical asset to the perpetrator. We are no longer watching a tragedy; we are documenting a choice. − Farouk Araie, Benoni

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