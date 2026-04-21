READER LETTER | NFP trying to silence Shinga

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The expulsion of Mbali Shinga from the National Freedom Party (NFP) serves as a stark reminder of the extent to which politics in SA has become tainted by greed and power-mongering.

This act is not merely about ideological differences or a divergence in policy views. It is a calculated move, driven by the current NFP leadership’s desperation to consolidate power and suppress dissent within the party.

At the centre of this political storm stands the NFP president, whose leadership has become synonymous with a ruthless drive to wield authority at any cost.

The expulsion of Shinga is not about maintaining party unity or discipline; it’s about controlling the narrative and silencing those who challenge the direction of the party.

What makes this expulsion particularly troubling is the deeper political context in which it occurs. There are claims that the NFP president has made a dangerous pact with the MK Party, led by former president Jacob Zuma.

This alliance, centred around the promise of a premiership for the NFP president, signals a concerning turn toward factionalism and self-interest. In this scenario, the ideals of democratic representation, internal accountability, and fairness are sacrificed on the altar of personal ambition. − Thulani Dasa, Khayelitsha