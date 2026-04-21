READER LETTER | Prioritise technical excellence

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SA’s development − particularly in provinces such as the Eastern Cape, Limpopo, and North West − is moving at a snail’s pace, stifled by a regulatory process that prioritises legal box-ticking over technical excellence.

While projects should be driven by scientific and engineering feasibility, they are instead bottlenecked by legal teams that lack the expertise to evaluate complex data.

​This “legal-first” approach creates a cycle of repetitive reviews and reliance on outdated desktop assessments. What should take two weeks stretches into months, inflating costs and stalling progress.

In contrast, nations like China accelerate growth by embedding scientists and engineers directly into decision-making roles, allowing for rapid, informed evaluations.

​To create jobs, build affordable housing, massively industrialise, and modernise our infrastructure, SA must rebalance its priorities.

Hard skills − engineering, science, and technology − must form the core of project authority. While legal oversight is necessary for governance, it must not be used to gatekeep progress.

If we want to build a prosperous nation, we must empower those with the technical proficiency to lead, ensuring development is driven by innovation rather than litigation.

Legal must supplement in project authority, not lead. − Silumko Bushula, KuGompo City