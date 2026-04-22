READER LETTER | Bill tackles land invasions

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Gauteng is grappling with a persistent and organised land invasion crisis that threatens both the rule of law and the provincial government’s ability to manage its housing backlog. The approval of the Prevention of Illegal Eviction from and Unlawful Occupation of Land (PIE) Amendment Bill [B6-2023] for public comment is a decisive step toward giving the state and property owners the tools needed to combat these “orchestrated land invasions” effectively.

The constitutional foundation of this bill is unshakeable. Section 25(1) of the constitution mandates that no one may be deprived of property except in terms of law of general application, and no law may permit arbitrary deprivation of property. For years, the original PIE Act has inadvertently facilitated the arbitrary deprivation of property by allowing bad-faith occupiers to remain on land for indefinite periods, often at the expense of private owners who have no obligation to provide free housing. This bill restores the balance by refining the legal criteria to ensure that property rights are protected alongside the state’s obligation to provide access to housing under section 26.

Critics often argue that any move to streamline evictions ignores the socioeconomic rights of the vulnerable. However, the bill addresses this head-on by amending section 4 to include explicit new criteria that a court must consider. Courts will now be required to examine the intentions of the unlawful occupier and the impact of the occupation on the community. This aligns with judicial findings that the wishes or personal preferences of an occupier are not a valid basis to refuse an eviction order from a property they occupy unlawfully. Furthermore, the bill targets the root of the problem: organised crime. By amending section 3, it criminalises the incitement or promotion of invasions even when no payment was solicited, allowing the state to prosecute the ringleaders behind provincial land grabs.

For the Gauteng department of human settlements, the most transformative change is the requirement for courts to stipulate the period for which alternative accommodation must be provided. Currently, municipalities are often left with open-ended, multi-year housing burdens that derail provincial resource planning. By setting clear timeframes, the bill ensures that unlawful occupation results in a deprivation of property only for a limited, predictable period rather than becoming a de facto permanent expropriation without compensation.

In conclusion, the PIE Amendment Bill is a necessary legislative correction. It provides the provincial government with a clear framework to deter intentional invasions, protect the right of landowners to apply to a court for an eviction order in appropriate circumstances, and manage public resources with the predictability required to serve all residents fairly. Restoring the rule of law on our land is not just a win for property owners, it is a win for the stability of our entire province. - Tasneem Motara, Gauteng MEC for human settlements