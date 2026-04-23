READER LETTER | Anger management crucial to our survival

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The road rage incident in Gauteng that captured the attention of the nation serves as a grim reminder that anger management is crucial to our survival. We are living on the edge of emotional fracture, where tempers ignite like dry tinder and a single spark can alter entire lives. Words become weapons, sharp and reckless, cutting deeper than any blade ever could. A moment of rage can detonate years of trust.

If we do not master our anger it will master us, with brutal and unforgiving consequences. Self-control is no longer a virtue but a survival tool in a world teetering on emotional collapse. We must chain the beast within us before it devours our humanity.

Drivers must exercise calm restraint and disciplined control, even when faced with provocation and reckless behaviour. A composed mindset sharpens judgment, reduces risk, and allows for safer, more responsible decisions. Maintaining a controlled demeanour is not weakness but a powerful asset that protects lives, preserves dignity, and turns pressure into poise behind the wheel. — Farouk Araie, Benoni