READER LETTER | Trump likely to respect Meyer

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SA’s new ambassador to the US, Roelf Meyer, at 78, is likely to be received with respect by Donald Trump, who is a year older. I expect the US president to be more comfortable engaging in the politics of the two countries with Meyer.

The two will draw from their experiences of past government achievements in their countries and the kind of relationship that prevailed between them.

Both will very likely have profound respect for each other’s opinions and ideas. This will create a beneficial environment from which they can start mending bridges while charting a progressive future for the two countries.

I hope the president will consider a much younger, energetic person who is adequately equipped for the politics of today in his next appointment of an ambassador to the US. — Cometh Dube-Makholwa