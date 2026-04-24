READER LETTER | Continent must solve immigration crisis

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Organised by March and March, the protest brought together multiple political organisations, whose leaders argued that illegal immigration is placing increasing pressure on jobs, public safety, and the country’s economic capacity. Picture: Tensions flared when protesters attempted to defy police directions during the march, leading to moments of unrest. The demonstration, which included ActionSA, uMkhonto we Sizwe, the Inkatha Freedom Party and the National Freedom Party, also saw protesters cause a commotion outside ANC offices in Durban, accusing the ruling party of contributing to the country’s illegal immigration challenges. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU

The much-publicised protests against foreign nationals by movements such as March and March are a stark reminder of the dire situation on our African continent.

Citizens are forced to leave their countries due to various factors, including political instability and conflicts, widespread poverty and poor healthcare systems.

SA is the most favourable immigration destination owing to its stable democratic institutions and perceptions of better infrastructure, healthcare and economic opportunities.

According to the Stats SA 2011 Census report, the total number of African immigrants in SA was 2.2 million, mostly from the SADC region. However, the actual number may be significantly higher due to those undocumented.

Amid chronic economic hardships in our country, citizen-led movements such as March and March are advocating for stronger immigration enforcement.

Of course, this is a fundamental problem that demands a thoughtful, coordinated solution. Leaders across the continent, together with key stakeholders, must take immediate action to address it. SA cannot resolve this alone. It is a continental problem. − Lebohang Majara