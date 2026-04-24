READER LETTER | New political funding monitor launched

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To mark the fifth anniversary of the groundbreaking Political Funding Act (PFA), we have launched version 2 of Whose Vote Counts – the political funding tracking dashboard.

The PFA came into operation in April 2021 and forced political parties and their donors to disclose private funding. For the first time in SA’s history, the public had insight into this crucial information.

The upgraded dashboard is designed to shine a more complete light on the funding of political parties. It’s the only platform that collates all available political funding data in SA, public and private, into a single, analysable and comparative format. This empowers voters, journalists, civil society, and politicians with unprecedented insight into how SA’s political system is financed.

The updated version now includes the full spectrum of disclosed income streams - all private donations, state funding, loans and membership levies, and other income. All this data is also available for download to support further independent analysis.

With local government elections around the corner, and money in politics continuing to shape who governs and how, access to clear, reliable political funding data has never been more critical. - Joel Bregman, Money in Politics