READER LETTER | Abandoned clinic could still be useful

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

After 10 years and R20.9m spent on what was meant to be a highly advanced facility, only a boundary wall has been built. (123RF)

The residents of Praktiseer in Burgersfort fear that the abandoned clinic in the area is turning into a hiding place for criminals. Vandals have already started stripping the building, stealing electric wires and breaking down ceilings and doors. Local youth also gather there for illicit activities, such as gambling.

The clinic was built in the early 1970s and shut down in 2004 when a new clinic opened. Why didn’t the authorities think of retaining the structure for another form of public service like an old age home or day centre for the disabled?

It also has two unused boreholes, but how come they are not used to benefit the community, which struggles to access clean running water?

While the Limpopo health department says old state buildings belong to public works, the latter insists the health department is responsible for the closed clinic. — Thomo Nkgadima