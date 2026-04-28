READER LETTER | De Ruyter was right all along

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The book by former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter details his commendable efforts in fighting procurement corruption at the state entity. My research study concludes that public procurement was adversely affected by the ANC’s cadre deployment policy under the Jacob Zuma administration.

The deployment of cadres, as was found in the Zondo commission, in relation to Eskom and SAA, have had an intended objective when it came to state tenders. These were to misappropriate public funds.

Indeed, the people in the ANC who developed the cadre deployment policy never anticipated the Zuma factor.

Even now, the after-effects of the contamination of the cadre deployment practice are felt in the SAPS. If one reads what De Ruyter highlights as the impact of politicisation of procurement at Eskom, it’s easier to draw parallels with what has happened at SAPS, whose rot was initiated under Zuma.

Therefore, the criticism of De Ruyter’s tenure at Eskom, especially his methods to fight procurement corruption, has been misplaced. − Dr Lazola Vabaza