READER LETTER | Help end sewage problem

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Tshepong in the Emfuleni local municipality in the Vaal where the stench of sewer gas worsened over the years. Photo Veli Nhlapo

I write this letter out of absolute desperation, having exhausted every possible way to raise my voice and have it heard. For more than five years, residents of Ward 13 in Sharpeville, Emfuleni local municipality, have been forced to live with a severe sewage problem.

Despite countless reports and pleas, the municipality has shown little to no commitment to resolving this crisis. The conditions under which we live are appalling, unsafe and completely unhygienic. Our health, as a community, is facing a serious threat.

Our councillor has revealed her lack of interest in the matter.

This situation has now escalated to unbearable levels. Raw sewage is entering our yards, mine included. Children and the elderly are exposed to this hazardous environment daily. Condoms and other pollutants float in the dirty water. No child or elderly person should be exposed to such conditions.

On April 12, three gentlemen from OXY Trading attended the site to unclog the main sewer line near my house. Unfortunately, they left the job incomplete, which resulted in even worse sewer overflow.

I am pleading with Emfuleni to treat this matter with the urgency it deserves. – Concerned resident