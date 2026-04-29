READER LETTER | Oust leaders with ballot, not bullet

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Law enforcement personnel detain Cole Tomas Allen, a suspect in the shooting incident at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner, in Washington, DC, US April 25, 2026. DONALD J TRUMP via Truth Social/Handout via REUTERS

Yet another probable assassination attempt on Donald Trump, but fortunately, he was not harmed. The suspect was captured and hopefully will provide an explanation. Cole Tomas Allen, 31, a teacher from California, was charged in Washington on Monday with attempting to assassinate the US president.

The assassination in Iran of Supreme Leader Ali Hosseini Khamenei was wrong but was praised by many. Good, bad, or indifferent, no leader should be harmed.

We need true leaders able to lead without fear. A number do not meet this expectation but should be removed by the ballot, not the bullet. — Dennis Fitzgerald