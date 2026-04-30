READER LETTER | Civic movement demands municipal accountability

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The Fezile Dabi Civic Movement (FDCM) demands immediate accountability for the systematic collapse of financial controls and the looting of public resources in the Metsimaholo local municipality.

The Fezile Dabi Civic Movement (FDCM) demands immediate accountability for the systematic collapse of financial controls and the looting of public resources in the Metsimaholo local municipality.

The auditor-general has revealed that the compounded amount of unauthorised, irregular, fruitless, and wasteful (UIFW) expenditure now exceeds R900m.

We strictly oppose the municipal public account committee’s recommendation to write off R96m in irregular expenditure without any substantive investigation and demand an explanation for the R13.5m paid to consultants for an asset register that remains faulty and unusable.

The council has failed in its constitutional duty to protect the public purse, choosing instead to “condone” the loss of funds while service delivery in Zamdela and Deneysville collapses.

We demand the appointment of an external, independent forensic firm to investigate the entire R900m in UIFW expenditure. We also demand the suspension of the committee proceedings regarding the R96m write-off until a forensic report is tabled, as well as the freezing of all further payments to the asset register consultants.

Should the office of the executive mayor fail to provide a written commitment to these demands by May 5, the FDCM will escalate the matter to the MEC for cooperative governance and traditional affairs and the National Treasury. — Tibisi April Motaung, FDCM president