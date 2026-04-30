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Not many countries in the world can say they sat between two giants and kept both calm. Pakistan did exactly that. When the US and Iran needed a place to talk, Pakistan raised its hand. Both nations were welcomed with sincere goodwill.

Islamabad was chosen as the meeting ground, and it received the US and Iranian delegations with respect and with no side quietly favoured over the other.

What made Pakistan succeed where others might have failed was not just politics − the country had dealt with Washington for decades and shared religion, culture, and history with Tehran. They were not outsiders pretending to understand; they genuinely did.

Faith also exerted a quiet but powerful pull on both delegations. The belief that seeking peace is not weakness but an act of worship kept Pakistan grounded during the most difficult hours of the negotiations. Easy exits were never taken, and relationships were never sacrificed. Ultimately, Pakistan succeeded. — Yumna Zahid Ali, Karachi