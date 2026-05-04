READER LETTER | Freedom is precious

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Most South Africans take freedom for granted. We are blissfully unaware of the price we paid to attain liberty. Our priceless legacy belongs to us all. Next to life, we must express our gratitude for the gift of freedom. Our heritage of freedom is as precious as life itself. Fascists despise democracy, degrade liberty, humiliate the judiciary, insult parliamentary democracy, mock the constitution and shamelessly use jackboot tactics to pulverise a nation into absolute submission.

Extremists are relentless in spreading a plethora of lies; the obliteration of truth is part of their modus operandi to spread the venom of extremism. Our Struggle stalwarts formulated a system of government with checks and balances, protecting the freedom of the people. The architects and founders of our democracy bequeathed to us a heritage of freedom and unity that is our most priceless possession. Our nation was founded on the doctrine of liberty. Those who compromise our liberty for the sake of position, power or money define cowardice. Liberty can only be defended by leadership and maintained by vigilance. – Farouk Araie