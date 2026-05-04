Letters

READER LETTER | Little to celebrate on Freedom Day

Reader Letter

Reader Letter

Black South Africans especially are better off than during the apartheid years; whites too, though many won’t recognise the fact, writes Jonathan Jansen
(123RF/SEZER ÖZGER)

Gauteng residents had little to celebrate on Freedom Day last week because of critical infrastructure that continues to collapse before their eyes.

The evidence is a daily reality for millions of residents who live without reliable water supply, electricity, safe roads, or basic sanitation in what is supposed to be SA’s richest province.

In Emfuleni local municipality, residents have become used to long electricity outages caused by failing substations. Small businesses lose income. Food spoils and crime increase.

While sewage continues to flow into the Vaal River system due to broken and neglected infrastructure, communities live with the smell of raw sewage in their streets.

In areas like Soweto, Randburg and the inner city, residents face regular water outages. The problem is not supply alone; it is ageing pipes, leaks, and poor maintenance.

Johannesburg’s roads tell their own story. Potholes stretch across major routes and residential streets alike.

Then there is the City of Tshwane, where the water crisis has taken on another dimension through the rise of the “water tanker mafia” while communities remain without supply.

The patterns in Ekurhuleni are similar. Power outages, water disruptions and deteriorating roads are now the order of the day. − Khathutshelo Rasilingwane, DA Gauteng spokesperson for infrastructure development

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