READER LETTER | Why marches are important

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

April 29, 2026.Advocacy group leaders led by founder of march and march Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma during march to the Gauteng Legislature calling for action against illegal immigration in Johannesburg CBD. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day

The methods being used by groups such as Operation Dudula and March and March to protest against illegal immigration may be questionable, but there’s merit behind them.

Looking at what happened to the indigenes of North Africa, whose population is now dominated by people of Arab origin, there’s a basis for concern in SA.

The original Africans were pushed down south by the domineering Arabs, who are still in charge today in Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Libya and Egypt.

In view of the above, March and March and Operation Dudula could be fighting the existential threat of SA being overrun by foreigners.

It happened during apartheid, when Europeans were invited to the country and took up instant citizenship. The recruited white foreigners served to strengthen the apartheid government. They were given the jobs that were reserved for white people, thus helping to deny opportunities to black South Africans.

Beware, South Africans: history tends to repeat itself. — AK Bantseke