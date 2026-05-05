READER LETTER | My sister’s eviction unlawful

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My sister was forcefully evicted from the place she’s been staying at for the past two-and-a-half years. The lady who claims ownership of the house rallied people in the area to force my sister out. Her possessions were thrown onto the street.

There was no eviction letter or any voice of a legal authority; the house belongs to the department of human settlements.

The “landlady” had been collecting rent of R4,500 from my sister every month until the department instructed her to stop, as the house does not belong to her.

The house became available for occupation when its previous occupant passed on. The lady in the middle of my sister’s eviction gave herself ownership of the house after arranging for the burial of the man.

My sister deserves shelter. I need help for her because the lady who evicted her had no right to do that. She is a government employee who lives in Pretoria with her family.

There are many unanswered questions, and the law must be upheld over the house’s ownership. – Tsepo Mabusa