READER LETTER | Tolashe is not a leader SA needs

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When Sisisi Tolashe first rose to prominence, she was seen by many as a promising leader with the potential to bring much-needed change to the long-suffering Enoch Mgijima local municipality.

However, her tenure as mayor was marred by a series of controversies − from water shortages to poor waste management and a general lack of infrastructure maintenance and development − and it was clear that the municipality under her leadership failed to meet the basic needs of its citizens.

Her rise to minister of social development did not come as an opportunity to change her leadership stance. From the moment she took office, she appointed her lover as a special adviser, costing taxpayers R1.4m in annual salary. There’s been a series of scandals ever since.

Tolashe is not the leader SA needs to tackle the many social issues the country faces. Her story is a cautionary tale of what happens when political parties prioritise loyalty over competence. — Thulani Dasa