READER LETTER | Help alleviate pain of fuel hike

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Trade union UASA notes with deep concern the latest fuel price increase, a massive financial blow to already strained South African consumers.

This situation once again highlights the extent to which international developments can negatively affect domestic economic conditions, particularly affecting the disadvantaged.

From midnight, consumers faced steep increases across all fuel categories.

These increases will have far-reaching consequences for the cost of living. Rising fuel prices inevitably lead to higher transportation and production costs, which businesses often pass on to consumers through increased prices for goods and services.

This creates a persistent financial burden that households will take considerable time to recover from.

We call on all stakeholders, policymakers and employers to work collaboratively to identify practical interventions to alleviate the financial pressure on citizens.

Employers, where feasible, are encouraged to consider flexible work arrangements, including remote work options, to assist employees in managing escalating transport costs, particularly for working parents with school children who also depend on transport.

We call on the government to be seriously considerate of measures that protect workers and support sustainable economic relief during this period of heightened financial strain. − Abigail Moyo, UASA spokesperson