READER LETTER | State fails spaza shop owners like Kubheka

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Residents of Voslorous take march to Police station demanding safe return of Spaza shop owner and operator Mazwi Kubheka(27), who went missing on 2 April 2026.

Mazwi Kubheka of Vosloorus is not the first spaza shop owner to be harassed. The state should by now be well-versed on this issue and publicly expressing its position.

It appears Kubheka was released after the pressure by the anti-illegal immigration protest in Joburg. The suspects are reportedly foreign nationals who operate spaza shops, which is no surprise, and some South Africans.

The issues relating to illegal immigration present a worrying trend. Spaza shops — an important player in the informal sector — have been taken over by foreign nationals in spite of laws restricting their participation.

The government and politicians must be held accountable for their role in allowing this situation to escalate.

Zimbabwe, Ghana, Uganda, and Ethiopia are clear about who may participate in their informal economy. SA has similar laws, yet there appears to be a reluctance to enforce them. In the meantime, locals are losing their lives in disputes with foreign nationals over participation in the informal sector, the backbone of the economy.

South Africans must reclaim this country before it is too late. — Nkosinathi Maseko, Mulbarton