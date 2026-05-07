SOWETAN | Recent blunders erode trust in the state

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hen we thought matters could not get worse, the mineral and petroleum resources department announced that the diesel price increases reported last week were, in fact, incorrect.

The recent revelations from research showing that public confidence in democracy is at an all-time low come as no surprise. A significant number of citizens feel let down by our political system for several reasons, including the lack of basic service delivery, dysfunctional municipalities, corruption, and crime.

The Electoral Commission of SA and political parties face a mammoth task in convincing voters to turn out in meaningful numbers. Many residents have witnessed elected representatives amassi unexplained wealth instead of improving the lives of those who entrusted them with power. While people may lose confidence in certain individuals, our institutions must remain strong enough to protect the integrity of the government.

However, recent incidents pose a serious threat to public confidence in government as an institution. Revelations that the government published a policy paper quoting non-existent references – suspected to have been generated by AI – cast doubt on the credibility of official processes.

Another scandal that threatens to diminish the integrity of the state is the awarding of a R285m textbook tender to a firm registered only three days after the contract was advertised. When we thought matters could not get worse, the mineral and petroleum resources department announced that the diesel price increases reported last week were, in fact, incorrect.

According to the department, a calculation error was behind the misleading information. An official mistakenly calculated the 93-cent fuel levy reprieve as 0.93 cents, and somehow no one picked up the error until the increases were made public. This is not only embarrassing but also highlights serious shortcomings in the department’s quality assurance processes.

The government is supposed to be an authority on matters of policy and regulation. The mineral and petroleum resources department is the guardian of fuel price regulations, and the public should never be given reason to doubt the information coming from such an institution. Errors of this magnitude could have serious consequences for government communication going forward.

At present, SA is also dealing with the alarming issue of the hantavirus. A British citizen, who fell ill while on a cruise ship, is currently being treated at a Sandton hospital in Joburg. Reports indicate that three passengers from the same ship have already died. Our government has called for calm, assuring citizens that human-to-human spread of the virus is rare.

We rightly should have faith in the information coming from the government. Yet, recent incidents that dent public trust in the state could have serious consequences, diminishing the credibility of a legitimate government.