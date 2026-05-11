READER LETTER | Adams arrest handled badly

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Fadiel Adams, an MP and leader of the National Coloured Congress, returns to court on Wednesday for his fraud and defeating the ends of justice charges. The case is linked to the assassination of former ANC Youth League leader Sindiso Magaqa.

My interest lies in the conduct leading to Adams’s arrest. As an MP, he didn’t have to play hide and seek with the police, leading to his arrest before a huge press presence.

Adams is a leader of a specific community and police should have been sensitive to the race dynamics of the people he serves. As a country, we come from a past where the coloured community faced similar bad experiences as black people under apartheid.

Subjecting such a leader to a gruelling 1,600km all-day drive at the back of a police van was insensitive and provocative. Sadly, such mistreatment happened under a democratic SA, which protects human rights for all.

The coloured community has a right to question the manner in which Adams was handled. - Vester Baldwin Sibuye, Polokwane