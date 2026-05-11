READER LETTER | Malema lying about borderless Europe

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Julius Malema is lying to South Africans, particularly his ignorant supporters, about “borderless Europe”. Yes, European Union (EU) citizens do not need a passport to cross borders between most EU countries (Schengen area), but they are highly advised to carry a passport or a national ID card.

While border checks are abolished, one must have identification for security checks, boarding flights or staying in hotels.

Non-European citizens generally cannot enter EU countries without a valid passport. While some non-EU nationals with specific residence permits may travel within the Schengen area without a passport, they must still hold one to enter the EU.

As of April 2026, the new EES (entry/exist system) will strictly regulate entry for non-EU travellers, including digital registration of passport information.

Some European countries are not EU members. For example, Iceland, the UK, Switzerland, Norway, Russia and Ukraine, just to mention a few.

But Malema lies to his followers that Europe is borderless. Passports or national identity documents are required to travel between European countries.

Above that, strict law and order are highly maintained at the borders of European countries. − Lyborn Rikhotso, Giyani