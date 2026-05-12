READER LETTER | Eskom turning a deaf ear to clients

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May Sowetan assist us as taxpayers and electricity users to get help from Eskom, as we are now made to talk to a useless chatbot.

With Eskom’s email also not working for ordinary folk, we are made to run from pillar to post searching for help. How come we are not allowed to talk to people who will hear and understand our problems and respond accordingly?

Are we not human enough as poor people? As a resident of Elias Motsoaledi municipality in Groblersdal, Limpopo, I would like you to assist us in accessing services meant for us as residents and Eskom clients.

Right now, there’s an urgent need to move my power meter to a new place. Asking for help with this matter has been turned into a difficult task. Instead, I am given a phone number that’s not useful because no human being is going to answer. − Anonymous