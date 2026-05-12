READER LETTER | Parliament must uphold rule of law

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The SACP has noted the Constitutional Court’s judgment on the application to declare the 2022 parliamentary vote on an impeachment motion relating to the now well-publicised Phala Phala scandal unconstitutional.

As the SACP, we respect the authority of the court and its decision and thus welcome the judgment. All structures of the state are bound by decisions of the courts, and these include the National Assembly as a body that was at the centre of this application.

It follows, therefore, that parliament is expected to abide by the decision of the court and follow all the instructions contained therein to fulfil its obligations. As the SACP, we urge parliament to carefully consider the implications of the judgment for its operations and how it applies relevant laws to fulfil its mandate.

It is notable that there have been a handful of Constitutional Court decisions that have placed parliament on the wrong side of the law in terms of both its processes and decisions. If the Republic cannot count on parliament to uphold the laws, it means our system is in precarious waters. − Mbulelo Mandlana, SACP head of communications