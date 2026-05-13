READER LETTER | Protect Joburg Market traders

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Many of the about 151 official traders at Joburg Market live in constant fear of losing their trading spaces and livelihoods and seek the protection and intervention of the responsible authorities to ensure that no trader is unfairly or unlawfully removed.

More than 100 workers, including 30 porters and 30 trolley drivers, depend on these businesses for employment. In total, more than 300 families depend on the market as their only source of income and survival.

We are lawful traders at the market, many of us for decades, under lease agreements with the city.

Despite numerous challenges and operational difficulties over the years, we have continued to work and cooperate in good faith in the market.

However, the current situation has deteriorated to an alarming level. — Samson Mataboge