READER LETTER | ANC still destructive

After the ANC government destroyed everything that worked in public service, including healthcare, they still have the energy for further destruction – this time in the private sector.
Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi remains unshaken in his belief that the private health system must be abolished to implement universal healthcare coverage (UHC).
Major decisions regarding life-changing policies such as UHC always follow thorough, in-depth research. Policies must be adopted as per international standards and not by a single individual driven by personal or political ambition.
According to the research findings of the pioneers of UHC, the best funding tool was found to be the National Health Insurance. But such insurance will not work in a country with a 32% general or 60% youth unemployment rate.
A country whose 2025/26 financial year budget for health is a mere R310bn shows how ignorant those in charge of health are, from policymaking to budgeting.
So much has fallen apart from the ANC administration. Even after the electorate has rejected the party’s destructive policies and ideologies, giving them a humiliating 40% in the 2024 national elections, they remain too proud to admit failure. – Cometh Makholwa