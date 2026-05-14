READER LETTER | SA lenient on criminals

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The prosecution of criminals in SA, of both citizens and non-citizens, often makes crime attractive instead of being a deterrent. Police often delay prosecution by prolonging the investigations of serious crimes such as murder and armed robbery.

If criminals get arrested at a crime scene, for example, a cash-in-transit scene, what further investigation is needed to delay their prosecution? Firstly, such serious crime suspects like those do not qualify for bail; prosecute, convict, and sentence them immediately.

Police can investigate after the conviction if the convicts are not linked to other criminal activities.

As for undocumented foreign nationals, SA is being too lenient to transgressors. In the US, when a foreign national lands without proper documentation, legislation makes it the responsibility of the airline concerned to return the transgressor on the next available flight.

SA can copy that. Legislation must dictate that for any flight or cross-border vehicle found to be transporting travellers without proper documentation, the company concerned must be compelled to return those travellers to their point of departure. − Phepisi Radipere