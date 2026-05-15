READER LETTER | No action on school tensions

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From left to right: Buyiswa Ndlovu, mother of Precious "Cucu" Ndlovu, in the middle who committed suicide last week, and her aunt, Pretty Makhubo.

I am from Etwatwa township in Ekurhuleni, writing about ongoing disruptions at local schools. The concerns around pupil safety in the area are real, as many have been avoiding going to school, claiming verbal and emotional abuse by their teachers.

The allegations came to a head a week ago when a girl at Phandimfundo Secondary School took her life after alleged bullying by her teacher.

This week, only a few pupils have turned up to school, and the situation remains tense.

Police vans have been patrolling the area, but there is no formal resolution from the provincial education authorities. The Gauteng East district office has not communicated anything to parents and the community.

Additional concerns reported by parents and pupils include corporal punishment and safety wardens mistreating pupils who arrive late and teachers further humiliating late pupils by whistling loudly at them at closed school gates, causing panic.

Why does this matter? The combination of unresolved allegations of mistreatment of pupils and lack of clear communication is putting pupils at risk. It erodes trust, as the restless community awaits action by the district. - Concerned resident