READER LETTER | Ruling proves no one’s above the law

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I’m wondering if Abe Mokoena’s myopia (Why should Cyril resign? Sowetan Letters, May 13) made him lose sense of the fact that those who are celebrating the ConCourt’s ruling are not necessarily celebrating President Cyril Ramaphosa’s guilt.

Rather, their joy reveals the truth the ANC majority sat on in that 2022 impeachment vote.

If you read Sunday media, you’ll note Arthur Fraser’s R50m bribe to make Phala Phala “disappear”, which disgusted him outright. It is the revelation of such nauseating corruption and malfeasance that people are celebrating, and not the president’s guilt.

The ConCourt’s ruling is a practical revelation of no one being above the law. It puts to the test our democracy and that the judicial system is an independent organ and institution, and this is what freedom lovers are celebrating here.

This ruling rubbishes those who undermine our constitution. So Mokoena, evaluate your own myopia before casting a bad spell on what is truly at stake here.

Sowetan headline (DA ready to risk GNU collapse, May 13) could be a testimony of a party ready to govern to ensure a healthy interpretation of our constitution for economic reconstruction. − Moikwatlhai Seitisho, Phuthaditjhaba