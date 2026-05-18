READER LETTER | Anti-India comment racist

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Using derogatory language against any community erodes the social cohesion that many worked tirelessly to build

The racist, anti-India statement by media personality Ngizwe Mchunu must be condemned without hesitation or ambiguity.

In a nation forged through immense sacrifice and bound together by the ideals of dignity, equality and freedom, such utterances strike at the very heart of our constitutional democracy.

Using derogatory language against any community erodes the social cohesion that many worked tirelessly to build. Equality before the law becomes a hollow concept if certain groups are subjected to systemic verbal or social marginalisation.

History shows that dehumanising language always precedes dehumanising action. When one group is targeted, the moral boundary weakens for everyone. Brazen racist utterings poison institutions, corrupt law and corrupt the conscience of a society.

As a people, we paid a profound and painful price to attain liberty and equality, and that sacrifice demands vigilance in uprooting every single vestige of racism and hatred wherever it manifests. This diabolical outburst is not merely offensive, it undermines the value in our constitution and threatens human relations upon which our future depends.

This form of brazen racism and toxic hatred mocks the sacrifices of those who fought for equality and betrays the promise of freedom. It must be exposed, challenged, and dismantled wherever it appears. − Farouk Araie