READER LETTER | Matlala can’t be trusted

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Cat Matlala and Brown Mogotsi belong to the same WhatsApp group. I don’t trust whatever information Matlala can give in his plea deal bid. He failed dismally to provide information during his ad hoc committee testimony. − Matthew Seko

Ignore critics, Letoya

Bad things happen to good people. I hope Letoya Makhene finds peace and healing for the mistakes she made in love relationships. Learn from errors and live your life. Never entertain the naysayers; they have their own problems too. − Zandile Ngubeni