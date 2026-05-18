READER LETTER | Matlala can’t be trusted

Cat Matlala and Brown Mogotsi belong to the same WhatsApp group. I don’t trust whatever information Matlala can give in his plea deal bid. He failed dismally to provide information during his ad hoc committee testimony. − Matthew Seko
Ignore critics, Letoya
Bad things happen to good people. I hope Letoya Makhene finds peace and healing for the mistakes she made in love relationships. Learn from errors and live your life. Never entertain the naysayers; they have their own problems too. − Zandile Ngubeni
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