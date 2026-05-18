READER LETTER | SA Rugby has failed Asenathi

As a lifelong, committed Springbok supporter, I am appalled by the sanction handed down against Lions prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye − a staggering failure of duty by SA Rugby and, most pointedly, the celebrated Springbok coaching and management team.
Ntlabakanye didn’t seek the illegal substances in a back alley; he acted under the direct supervision of a specialist physician and a rugby-appointed doctor.
For a breakthrough talent to be stranded because no one bothered to secure a therapeutic use exemption is inexcusable.
We rightfully celebrate the Springbok management for their tactical genius and “player-first” culture, but that culture must include administrative diligence.
To see a young man’s career derailed while the “experts” who cleared him face no public accountability is a stain on the jersey.
The management team failed this athlete, and SA Rugby must take responsibility for the protocols that left him out in the cold. — Ike Boss
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