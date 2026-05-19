READER LETTER | SABC must eradicate slavery mentality

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The SABC has suspended executives over the R19m Pimville production scandal, but if its content hub was led by patriotic, astute and conscious management, it wouldn’t have commissioned the production.

Post 1994, TV content in SA perpetuated an imperialistic cultural doctrine dressed up to appear African.

Ironically, the apartheid government’s SABC promoted indigenous languages, but the SABC of democratic SA is investing taxpayers’ money to erode the purity of indigenous languages on its radio stations and TV channels.

The yesteryear liberators who inherited the SABC are sitting on the throne of power and enjoying illusory comfort in bondage instead of eradicating the slavery mentality.

The prospect of the SABC, which is turning 90 in August, reclaiming its former glory and leading the airwaves is zero under the prevailing circumstances. — Jerry Tsie