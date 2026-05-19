READER LETTER | Too much salt can kill you

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Up to 70% of the salt we consume is “hidden” in everyday processed foods. Picture: 123RF

A small daily habit for many South Africans is adding up to a major health risk. Our average salt consumption is 7 to 8 grams a day — well above the recommended limit of 5 grams (about a teaspoon) for adults.

Up to 70% of the salt we consume is “hidden” in everyday processed foods such as bread, sauces and ready-made meals, making it easy to exceed healthy limits without even realising it.

As a result, high blood pressure is on the rise. Over time, this can lead to hypertension — often referred to as the “silent killer” — as it typically develops with no symptoms until a serious health event occurs.

In SA, many individuals are either undiagnosed with hypertension or not managing the condition effectively. If left untreated, it can lead to complications such as heart disease, stroke and kidney failure. — Marcia Mudau