SOWETAN | Schools’ debt crisis demands urgent action

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Teaching and learning came to a standstill at Mzamowethu Public School in Mzamomhle, Kugompo City, for two days after angry parents and community members shut down the school over what they described as unsafe and inhumane conditions. Picture:

The revelation by the Gauteng government that schools in the province owe municipalities nearly R590m should alarm every citizen who cares about governance, accountability, and the future of education.

The crisis raises troubling questions about oversight in the provincial education system. It is difficult to understand how such a massive debt burden was allowed to accumulate unchecked. The provincial education department needs to be seen acting on such matters on an ongoing basis to avoid the scale of the problem it announced at the weekend.

As the custodian of public schooling in Gauteng, the department cannot escape responsibility for failing to intervene before the problem spiralled into a full-blown crisis.

Many of the schools affected by this astronomical debt are no-fee schools. Public schools are funded by taxpayers and entrusted with educating the country’s future generations. Allowing municipal debt to pile up to such staggering levels points to weak financial monitoring, poor accountability and a breakdown in communication between schools, municipalities and provincial authorities.

The consequences are severe. Some schools have already had their electricity supply disconnected, while others work under the constant threat of being switched off. This is happening in winter, when pupils require safe, functional and dignified learning environments.

A school without electricity cannot function effectively. Teaching, administration, security and other activities associated with school life become compromised.

Children should never become collateral damage in failures of governance.

The education department should urgently establish a coordinated intervention involving schools and municipalities to negotiate realistic repayment plans while ensuring uninterrupted municipal services. Municipalities also have a responsibility to act reasonably and avoid punitive measures that undermine pupils’ constitutional right to education.

At the same time, stricter financial oversight is urgently needed. School finances must be carefully monitored to prevent long-term debt accumulation. Financial mismanagement, negligence or possible abuse of public funds must be identified and addressed swiftly. Where wrongdoing exists — whether on the side of school management, governing bodies or municipalities — those responsible must face consequences.

A debt of nearly R590m between state institutions is not merely an administrative embarrassment. It reflects a dangerous culture of weak accountability in the public sector. A society serious about law, order and effective governance cannot normalise such dysfunction.

The longer authorities delay decisive action, the greater the risk that pupils will continue paying the price for failures not of their making.