Letters

READER LETTER | Move Malatsi to another ministry

Reader Letter

Reader Letter

Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies Solly Malatsi.
Communications and digital technologies minister Solly Malatsi. (REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham.)

The Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) deserves commendation for standing its ground to defend the statutory requirement about BBBEE ownership in the ICT sector against the narrow policy proposal of communications and digital technologies minister Solly Malatsi.

Icasa rejected the proposal as invalid and found Malatsi’s efforts to reinvent the wheel for expedient purposes to be devoid of common sense. Needless to say, a last-gasp attempt to bend the rules on a whim has the smack of exceptionalism spearheaded from within party walls.

Malatsi signed off on a shallow and logically misconceived AI draft policy fraught with lazy suppositions and wrongful assumptions that defiled our reform trajectory.

President Cyril Ramaphosa should rather move Malatsi to the vacant ministry of social development before his comedy of errors does more damage to scare amiable investors and, consequently, stunt the overall objectives of BBBEE. − Morgan Phaahla, Ekurhuleni

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