READER LETTER | SRD grant empowers and restores dignity

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In a country where many face daily economic challenges, the social relief of distress (SRD) grant of R370 stands as a symbol of hope and support. It brings relief, restores dignity and empowers individuals to keep moving forward.

The grant provides essential support for basic needs such as food, transport, and communication and enables people to search for jobs, attend interviews, and remain active participants in society.

The grant also reflects the government’s commitment to supporting vulnerable citizens. It shows recognition of the real struggles faced by many and highlights the importance of social protection in building a more inclusive society.

Ultimately, the grant proves that even small interventions can create meaningful change. In the journey toward economic recovery and equality, it remains a powerful reminder that progress is possible, one step and one life at a time. — Mihleketo Mageza, Nkuzana Village