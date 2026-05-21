READER LETTER | We have to contest to polls

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The Fezile Dabi Civic Movement (FDCM) has filed an urgent application in the Free State High Court in Bloemfontein. The legal action seeks a court order compelling the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) to immediately issue the movement with an official political party registration certificate.

This decisive legal step follows a 92-day delay by the IEC, after the FDCM submitted a comprehensive registration application on February 18 2026.

The movement met every statutory and administrative requirement mandated by the Electoral Commission Act. This included submitting a constitution, gathering the required foundation signatures, publishing the gazetted notice, and paying the registration fee.

Despite full compliance, the commission has failed to process the certification. This inaction effectively bars FDCM from democratic participation and the constitutional right to contest the upcoming local government elections scheduled for November 4.

We have turned to the judiciary to restore the law and fairness to this electoral process.

The FDCM remains committed to bringing transparent governance, financial accountability, and robust service delivery to the municipalities of the Fezile Dabi district. - Tibisi April Motaung