Letters

READER LETTER | Why is Dirco silent on Ukraine?

Reader Letter

Reader Letter

Apartment buildings hit by a Russian missile strike are shown in Dnipro, Ukraine. File photo: Handout via REUTERS (Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military)

The department of international relations and cooperation (Dirco) condemned the interception of six South Africans aboard the Global Sumud Flotilla to Israel, rightly labelling it an “illegal abduction” and a blatant violation of international law.

Yet, this moment of moral clarity exposes a glaring and dangerous inconsistency. Dirco has remained disturbingly silent or at times even tacitly supportive of Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

In a conflict that has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives, displaced millions, and violated the sovereignty of a recognised state, SA has failed to take a firm stand against Russian aggression.

Does Dirco’s moral compass point selectively, guided more by political expediency than by principle? Ukrainians see no equivalent South African condemnation. If the principles of sovereignty, human rights, and international law are to have meaning, they cannot be applied selectively based on political convenience or historic alliances. − Thulani Dasa

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