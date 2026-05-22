READER LETTER | Local spaza shops must show initiative

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Township and rural suppliers can tap into this budget by supplying groceries to schools.

The rural economy can be resuscitated and sustained with a simple strategy: counter the dominance of foreign-owned spaza shops by strengthening locally owned ones.

The few remaining local shopkeepers need to come together and adopt a culture of bulk-buying. This will allow them to compete on price and run ad-hoc specials to attract customers back. Collective buying power is how small businesses survive.

The money to make this work is already circulating in our communities. In the Eastern Cape alone, R1.9bn is allocated to the school nutrition programme. Township and rural suppliers can tap into this budget by supplying groceries to schools.

On top of that, roughly R18bn of the national R268bn social grant budget is spent in the Eastern Cape. That money is effectively on the doorstep of rural shops.

What’s needed are innovative ways to attract social grant recipients to spend locally. This means designing product packages that meet real needs, including monthly burial society contributions, school supplies, and staple food bundles. Understanding the customer is the first step to winning them back.

Nearly R20bn from social grants and the school nutrition programme circulates in the Eastern Cape every year. If even a fraction of that is redirected to local, South African-owned shops, it can sustain those businesses, reduce unemployment, and slow the migration to so-called economic hubs.

The mindset that views the spread of shopping malls into rural towns as “development” is wrong. We cannot celebrate a consumption-driven economy while failing to build productive, locally owned enterprises.

Young South Africans should look to business and skills as a way out of poverty instead of queuing for jobs in an economy that can no longer absorb graduates.

Rural economic recovery cannot happen without agriculture and agro-processing. We need industries that respond to rural culture and rural resources.

Take the Eastern Cape’s booming funeral industry: Every weekend, thousands of animals are slaughtered for funerals, rituals, weddings - imigidi - and celebrations. Yet the hides go to waste. Out of ignorance, they are thrown away or burned.

In formal abattoirs, trucks collect hides daily for factories that turn them into leather goods. This is a clear example of untapped economic opportunity due to a lack of awareness and organisation among rural communities.

Instead of resenting foreign nationals who have built competitive spaza networks, we should counter them by using the tools and policies already at our disposal. Young people can lease now-defunct general dealers that were forced out of business by cheaper competitors and revive them.

Government support exists. The R500m Spaza Shop Support Fund provides eligible, South African-owned spaza shops with up to R300,000 per shop through a mix of grants and low-interest loans. South Africans can push back against poverty by exploiting these grants and the billions already circulating in their communities.

The opportunity is visible. The question is whether we will organise ourselves to seize it. − Sizwe Kupelo, government spokesperson