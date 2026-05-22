SOWETAN | Molosankwe’s murder must not be vain

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A North West crime activist Thato Molosankwe was shot and killed at his home in the early hours of this morning

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The murder of Thato Molosankwe has once again exposed the deep crisis of violence engulfing SA and the growing danger faced by those who stand up for their communities.

Molosankwe was not a criminal. He was not a threat to society. By all accounts, he was a man committed to improving the lives of others in his village outside Mahikeng.

Through school shoe donation campaigns, a soup kitchen, youth upliftment initiatives and assistance with government services, he became a pillar of hope for many struggling residents. His work reflected the very spirit of active citizenship that SA desperately needs.

Yet he was gunned down outside his home. The brutality of the killing has shaken not only his community but also the broader nation. Many South Africans who had never met Molosankwe still felt connected to him because his work represented goodness, service and courage in a society often overwhelmed by despair.

His murder has also forced citizens to confront a painful truth: no one feels safe anymore, not even inside their own home.

Molosankwe was also a political commentator whom media organisations relied on for commentary on news events in Mahikeng. If it is proven that he was targeted because of his activism or because some individuals disliked what he stood for, then the country faces an even greater danger.

It would mean that community leadership itself is becoming a death sentence. SA has witnessed an alarming rise in assassinations of whistleblowers, activists, councillors, community leaders and anti-crime campaigners.

Too often, these murders fade from the headlines without arrests, prosecutions or meaningful answers. This failure emboldens criminals and silences honest citizens who want to improve their communities.

A democracy cannot survive when good people are hunted down for serving society or for what they stand for.

The state must urgently strengthen its response to assassinations. Investigations into these crimes must be prioritised, specialised policing units properly resourced and successful prosecutions pursued without fear or favour.

Communities also deserve transparent communication from law enforcement agencies so that trust in the justice system can begin to recover.

The killing of Molosankwe should not become another forgotten statistic in a country numbed by violence. It must become a turning point that forces authorities to confront the cancer of targeted killings before more lives are lost.

SA cannot continue asking how long it will take before the state finally stops these assassinations. The answer is, it’s already overdue.