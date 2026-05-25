READER LETTER | No one in SA should go hungry

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Poverty does not exist only in statistics or reports but also in classrooms, in empty lunchboxes, and in the quiet ways children try to hide what their families cannot afford.

The ANC government has brought us acute poverty, corruption, and illegal immigrants. Since 1994, we’ve heard repeated stories of seasonal farmworkers surviving the off-season on their children’s support grant money, a child killed while scavenging food from a dumpsite, pregnant women going hungry, and hungry children sold poisonous and expired food by foreign nationals at spaza shops.

SA produces sufficient food, yet more than 40% of households remain hungry. Millions of black families struggle to afford basic necessities while the president is wasting R700m on a useless talk show.

Poverty does not exist only in statistics or reports but also in classrooms, in empty lunchboxes, and in the quiet ways children try to hide what their families cannot afford.

Billionaire-funded foundations have systematically reshaped African agricultural policy to favour corporate interests and technocratic industrial systems which marginalise indigenous farming practices.

— Bushy Green, Kagiso